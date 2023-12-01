Open Menu

Man Sentences 7 Years Imprisonment For Attempted Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

A local court in Taxila sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine on him for attempting a murder here on Friday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A local court in Taxila sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine on him for attempting a murder here on Friday.

According to police, the convict Mohsin Ali was arrested by Police for attempting to slit the throat of his wife over a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred in the limits of Taxila police station last year, after which the police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

The court pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides.

