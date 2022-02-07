UrduPoint.com

Man Set Himself Ablaze, Succumbs To Injuries

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :An unknown man in his middle age who set himself ablaze in Maakhan Shah graveyard in Latifabad here on Sunday afternoon succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital.

According to the police, the local people extinguishing the fire with water and later transferred him in a very critical condition to the LUH.

The police said the eye-witnesses told them that the deceased poured petrol on his body and later set himself alight.

The police told that neither the identity of the person nor the cause of his suicide were known.

>