Man set himself on fire over domestic issues

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :A 60-year old man committed suicide by setting himself on fire over domestic issues here at Jinnah Colony Dhaka Chowk in premises of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ghulam Sarwar was facing some financial and domestic issues from last few days and performing duties as a private security guard at a school situated in Lahore.

He returned back home on Saturday night.

On Sunday, he sprinkled petrol on his body and set himself on fire.

The rescue officials reached the spot and provided him first aid before shifting to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, from where, he was referred to Burn Unit Nishtar Hospital Multan and there he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased left eight kids and two wives behind him, the relatives informed and said that he was suffering in financial crisis and family issues.