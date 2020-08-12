UrduPoint.com
Man Set Wife On Fire Over Petty Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Man set wife on fire over petty dispute

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :A man set his wife a blaze after sprinkling petrol on her in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Race Course here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

A brawl took place between the couple over petty dispute which the man identified as Tanvir set his wife ablaze after sprinkling petrol on her.

The victim was shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali told media that police have registered a case against the accused on statement of victim woman. He said police are conducting raids to bring the culprit book.

