Open Menu

Man Sets Fire To Six Animals

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Man sets fire to six animals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Six cattle heads received burn injuries when a man set them fire after quarreling

with their owner, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sarwar quarreled over

a minor issue, and in a fit of rage, Sarwar with the abetment of Naseem Bibi

and others set fire to six animals including two cows, two buffaloes and two

calves in Chak No.

27/SB. All the animals were in critical condition.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Man Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

4 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

14 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

14 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

14 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

14 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

14 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

15 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

15 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

15 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan