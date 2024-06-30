Man sets fire to six animals

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Six cattle heads received burn injuries when a man set them fire after quarreling

with their owner, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sarwar quarreled over

a minor issue, and in a fit of rage, Sarwar with the abetment of Naseem Bibi

and others set fire to six animals including two cows, two buffaloes and two

calves in Chak No.

27/SB. All the animals were in critical condition.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.