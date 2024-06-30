Man Sets Fire To Six Animals
Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Six cattle heads received burn injuries when a man set them fire after quarreling
with their owner, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday.
According to police, Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sarwar quarreled over
a minor issue, and in a fit of rage, Sarwar with the abetment of Naseem Bibi
and others set fire to six animals including two cows, two buffaloes and two
calves in Chak No.
27/SB. All the animals were in critical condition.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.
