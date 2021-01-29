Man sets himself ablaze over domestic dispute

A person set himself ablaze by throwing petrol on his body over domestic dispute at Karamdad Qureshi area here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :A person set himself ablaze by throwing petrol on his body over domestic dispute at Karamdad Qureshi area here on Friday.

According to details, a citizen namely Muhammad Asif s/o Ghulam Mujtaba resident of Qayyum Nagar Town Karamdad Qureshi had tied to knot with his uncle's daughter for last five years ago.

He divorced his wife over some domestic dispute few days ago and was mentally upset after the decision.

On the incident day, he threw petrol on his body and set himself ablaze.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the spot and shifted him to District hospital wherefrom he was referred to burn unit Nishtar hospital Multan.

According to Rescue sources, about 70 percent body of the victim was affected.

