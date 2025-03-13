Open Menu

Man Sets Himself On Fire In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) A man set himself on fire over domestic dispute, receiving burn wounds in 70 percent parts of his body, police said.

The police and the official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that they received phone call, informing them that a man had set himself on fire on in an area adjacent to Qamar Road in Bahawalpur city.

The police and the rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 along with ambulance rushed to the scene.

The injured was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for emergency medical aid. The injured was recognized as 36-years-old Ayaz, the resident of Qamar road area. According to doctors, 70 percent part of his body had sustained burn wounds. According to Primary investigation, he tried to committ suicide over domestic dispute.

The police have been investigating the incident. Further probe was underway.

