Man Sets Himself On Fire Over Domestic Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A man attempted self-immolation due to a domestic dispute in the Chaubara tehsil of Layyah district, Rescue 1122 sources said here on Thursday.
According to details, the incident occurred in the Bahadur Wala area, where a man identified as Yaqub Hussain doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze following a heated altercation.
Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly to the scene and provided immediate medical assistance. The victim, who sustained severe burns, was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in critical condition.
Police concerned was investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man sets himself on fire over domestic dispute2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown: Four criminals held; Illegal liquor and weapon seized2 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 children due to fire in Cholistan9 hours ago
-
Chiniot police officers promoted to senior ranks10 hours ago
-
PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 202510 hours ago
-
Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship10 hours ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt10 hours ago
-
President summons senate session on Thursday11 hours ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani11 hours ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism11 hours ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC12 hours ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 1712 hours ago