Man sets house ablaze, kids remain safe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :A man reportedly set his house ablaze by locking children into a room after fighting with his wife in limits of Seetal Marri police station.

According to Rescue officials, children were inside the room when Tasawer, a resident of Budhla road, had allegedly put it on fire after a brawl with his wife.

Meanwhile, the neighbors saved the kids from fire while the outlaw managed to escape.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

Police concerned reached on the spot and started legal action into the incident.