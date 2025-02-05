Man sets wife, daughter on fire

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A woman and her daughter were set on fire by her husband when she asked money from him for getting medicines of their seven-year old daughter at Rohilanwali on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the tragic incident took place in Basti Gujowahan where an impoverished man lost him temper when his wife Bushra asked for money to buy medicines for their daughter Khadija Bibi.

He set his wife and daughter on fire and also locked them in a room.

The neighbours and family members rushed to rescue the victims and took them to the Rural Health Centre Khangarh. The doctors referred them to District Headquarters Hospital for advanced medical care due to critical burn injuries.

Rohilanwali police have started investigations into the incident and the accused would be arrested soon, police sources added.

APP/amj