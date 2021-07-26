Man 'sets wife on fire', father of accused dies of heart attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A man allegedly set her wife on fire after sprinkling petrol on her body over a domestic issue, in the limits of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the man, along with his sisters, sprayed petrol on his wife Fouzia, and set fire to her in village 31-2-L. The body of woman was burnt badly.

During the altercation, Fouzia's father-in-law, Imdad, lost his life due to heart attack, while trying to settle the dispute.

The injured woman was shifted to the DHQ hospital, while the accused fled the scene.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the hospital and started investigation.

Meanwhile, DPO Faisal Shehzad said that the accused would be arrested soon.