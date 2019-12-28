Man sets wife on fire in Muzaffargarh

A man set his wife on fire in the jurisdiction of City police station Alipur

According to police, the incident took place at city exchange road where a man burnt his wife Sehrish Bibi (32) after an altercation over domestic dispute.

The woman sustained 80 percent burn wounds and was shifted to Burn Unit, Nishtar hospital.

Police have registered a case against the accused, who has been arrested.

Further investigation was underway.