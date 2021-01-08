UrduPoint.com
Man Sets Wife,children On Fire In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 02:59 PM

Man sets wife,children on fire in Lahore

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries when a man set his family on a fire after sprinkling petrol on them after altercation on a domestic issue here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Four members of a family suffered burn injuries when a man set his family on a fire after sprinkling petrol on them after altercation on a domestic issue here on Friday.

The police said accused Anees and his wife Najma fought over a domestic issue and soon after he threw petrol on his family members.

His wife, daughter Anam and ten year son Umer received burn injuries and were shifted to Mayo Hospital . Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

