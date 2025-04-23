Man Shoots At, Injures His Uncle
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A man shot at and injured his uncle over a domestic dispute in Baloch Colony area in the city.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that their control room received phone call that a man had been injured as he sustained bullet wounds in Baloch Colony near Wapda Grid Station in the city.
“The rescuers’ team along with ambulance rushed to the scne and shifted the injured to hospital,” they said, adding that the injured had sustained bullet injuries in shoulder.
The victim was identified as 45-years-old Munawwar, son of Bachaya, the resident of Baloch Colony. The cause of the firing was told to be domestic dispute. The local police have registered case against the accused and launched investigation into it. Further probe was underway.
