Man shoots at, injures sister-in-law

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) As a result of a domestic dispute, a man shot at and injured his sister-in-law, here on Friday.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Saima Batool, a resident of Sheri Wali Hatti, Shah Jamal Road.

According to Rescue officials, a call about a bullet injury was received at 15 emergency number. A rescue team rushed to the spot and found a young woman severely injured. The rescue team provided her initial medical care and shifted her to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Muzaffargarh.

The local police have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.