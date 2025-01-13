Open Menu

Man Shoots Dead Sister-in- Law In Shahkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) A man here on Monday killed his sister-in-law 30 years old over domestic dispute in Shahkot area.

The police spokesman said a man namely Ali Hassan opened fire and killed on his sister-in-law on the spot.

The accused fled away from the scene successfully, he added.

The spokesman said the police transferred the dead body to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

