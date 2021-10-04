Man shoots himself in Talash

A man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the vicinity of Talash police station here on Monday

LOWER DIR, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) ::A man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the vicinity of Talash police station here on Monday.

According to Police, man, named Habibur Rehman (48), son of Wali Rehman, a resident of Matta Banda in Talash shot himself dead.

Reason behind the suicide was unknown. Police started investigation into the incident after registering a case.