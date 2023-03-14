Man shoots, injures brothers-in-law over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A man opened fire and injured his two brothers-in-law over domestic dispute, here at 18 Kasi Budla road on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesman, the accused had a long-running dispute with his in-laws.

Common relatives tried for patch up between the two parties but all the effort went in vain. He opened fire at his brothers-in-laws, namely Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Sajid and fled from the scene.

The culprit is yet to be identified.

The injured were shifted to the nearby Nishtar hospital in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search operation to arrest him.