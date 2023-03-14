UrduPoint.com

Man Shoots, Injures Brothers-in-law Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Man shoots, injures brothers-in-law over domestic dispute

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A man opened fire and injured his two brothers-in-law over domestic dispute, here at 18 Kasi Budla road on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesman, the accused had a long-running dispute with his in-laws.

Common relatives tried for patch up between the two parties but all the effort went in vain. He opened fire at his brothers-in-laws, namely Muhammad Wasim and Muhammad Sajid and fled from the scene.

The culprit is yet to be identified.

The injured were shifted to the nearby Nishtar hospital in a critical condition.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search operation to arrest him.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Road Man All From

Recent Stories

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

31 minutes ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

10 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.