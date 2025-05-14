Man Shoots, Kills Brother Over Petty Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Police have arrested a man for killing his own brother over petty dispute, informed police spokesman and said that the incident was occurred in June 2023.
The suspect allegedly opened fire and killed his brother on the spot.
A case was registered at Mandra Police Station, and the accused had been on the run since then.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar praised the efforts of police team for successfully tracking down and arresting the suspect, he confirmed the arrest and said the suspect will be presented in court with strong evidence and the accused is punished according to the law,” he said.
