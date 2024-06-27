Man shoots mother dead for 'honour'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A man shot dead his mother on suspicion of loose character in the area of Sargodha, police said on Thursday.

According to details, Tahir, a resident of Baharwala, had suspicions about character of his mother Hameeda Bibi (45).

On the day of incident, both exchanged harsh words over the matter and in a fit of rage, the accused shot his mother dead and fled the scene. The police concerned handed over the body to the family after postmortem.