Man shoots rival outside PHC: held by police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A man identified as Ikramullah, a resident of Safaid Sang on Monday opened fire outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), injuring a young man.

The injured, Yasir Hayat, son of Qadar Gul, who is reportedly underage, sustained a serious gunshot wound to his leg.

He was immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment.

Police personnel present at the scene quickly apprehended the armed attacker along with his pistol and handed him over to the Sharqi Police Station.

According to the arrested suspect, the attack was motivated by an ongoing personal feud with Yasir Hayat.