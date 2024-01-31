Man Shoots Sister-in-Law in Attock district

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A man gunned down his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute in Fatehjang town of Attock on Wednesday here.

According to the police, The victim identified as Riffat was on her way to the market when she was intercepted by her brother-in-law Adnan near Mumtaz Plaza.

In a fit of rage, Adnan opened fire on Riffat, resulting in her tragic death.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as the victim's body was rushed to the hospital for post-mortem.

The accused has been arrested and a case registered against him, while the motive for the horrific act remains under investigation.

