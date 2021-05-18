Man shot and injured following dispute between two tribes

A man was shot injured by three alleged outlaws when he was returning home from courts after availing bail following a dispute, near Daira Deenpanah Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A man was shot injured by three alleged outlaws when he was returning home from courts after availing bail following a dispute, near Daira Deenpanah Kot Addu.

According to police sources, there was a dispute between Chijhra and Chaara tribes.

A citizen namely Ejaz Chijra on his way to home after getting bail from the court. All of a sudden, three armed persons from Chaara tribe namely Naumaan, Umair, and Liaqat intercepted him near Daira Deenpanah and shot him injured. Police have registered the case and started investigation into the incident.