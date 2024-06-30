Man shot and injured over putting up resistance during robbery in Taxila

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A man was shot and injured critically for putting up resistance in a broad daylight robbery incident in the Taxila Model Town area near Nehar stop on Sunday.

According to police sources, Abdul was going on his motorcycle when two masked men equipped with pistols riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and, on gunpoint, tried to snatch his motorcycle.

As he put up resistance, they shot him and fled with his motorcycle, cell phone and cash.

The injured was taken to Teshil Headquarters Hospital, where he was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Taxila Police registered a case and launched further investigation.