Man Shot At, Injured By Motorcyclist
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A man was injured by a motorcyclist here on Sunday.
According to rescue officials, the incident took place here at China
Chowk where a motorcyclist shot at and injured a loader rickshaw
driver Ayub Khan (52) after an altercation. Later, the accused fled
the scene.
The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Police were investigating.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist5 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar praises Christian community’s role in nation-building15 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather with gusty winds forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft35 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances35 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community35 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees35 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches beautification projects in Lodhran35 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier paddler gets 9 years imprisonment45 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off to immunize 1.5 mln children55 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road55 minutes ago
-
Internal Accountability Committee clears KP Speaker of Illegal appointments charges55 minutes ago