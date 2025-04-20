Man shot at, injured by motorcyclist

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A man was injured by a motorcyclist here on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place here at China

Chowk where a motorcyclist shot at and injured a loader rickshaw

driver Ayub Khan (52) after an altercation. Later, the accused fled

the scene.

The victim was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.