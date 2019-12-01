UrduPoint.com
Man Shot At, Injured During Dacoity

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Man shot at, injured during dacoity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Two unidentified armed robbers looted a mobile shop and shot at and injured the shopkeeper for putting up resistance here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, two armed men entered the mobile shop at Jinnah Mobile Market Chowk Qazafi.

They held hostage the shopkeeper at gunpoint and looted Rs 25,000 in cash and mobile-phones.

They also opened fire and injured the shopkeeper, Khawar Abbas, son of Khalid Mahmood, and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital and the police have started investigation.

