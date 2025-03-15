Open Menu

Man Shot At, Injured In Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Man shot at, injured in dispute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A man sustained bullet injuries in a dispute over theft of potatoes in an area situated near Solar Park Hasilpur Road.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that the Control Room received phone call on helpline, informing that a man had received bullet injuries. “The rescuers along with ambulance BPA-12 were dispatched to the scene near Solar Park Hasilpur Road,” they said.

The rescuers provided emergency medical aid to the injured who received injuries in his hand.

The police also reached the scene. According to Primary investigation, the dispute developed after a man was blamed to steal potatoes form a potato field which led to exchange of harsh words between two groups of the local people.

The injured was identified as 23-year-old Dilshad, son of Ameen, the resident of Chak No. 8-BC Hasilpur Road. The police have been continuing investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.

Recent Stories

Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

25 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

43 minutes ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

55 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
 Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan