Man Shot At, Injured In Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) A man sustained bullet injuries in a dispute over theft of potatoes in an area situated near Solar Park Hasilpur Road.
Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that the Control Room received phone call on helpline, informing that a man had received bullet injuries. “The rescuers along with ambulance BPA-12 were dispatched to the scene near Solar Park Hasilpur Road,” they said.
The rescuers provided emergency medical aid to the injured who received injuries in his hand.
The police also reached the scene. According to Primary investigation, the dispute developed after a man was blamed to steal potatoes form a potato field which led to exchange of harsh words between two groups of the local people.
The injured was identified as 23-year-old Dilshad, son of Ameen, the resident of Chak No. 8-BC Hasilpur Road. The police have been continuing investigation into the incident. Further probe was underway.
