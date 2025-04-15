Man shot at, injured over monitory issue

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A man was shot at and injured over monitory dispute in Alipur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Ayan (27), resident of Basti Shahi Wala had

a dispute with his relatives over monitory issue, due to which he was shot

at and injured.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the victim to the Tehsil

Headquarters (THQ) hospital Alipur for medical treatment.

Police were investigating.