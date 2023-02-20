Man shot at, injures neighbour

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was shot at and injured by a neighbour following a minor level dispute, in limits of Khangarh Police Station.

According to police sources, following a trivial matter, Muhammad Ashraf resident of Mehdi Hassan Shah Chowk shot at Muhammad Maaraj son of Umar Draz.

Resultantly, Muhammad Maaraj sustained serious injuries.

He was shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122.

The police concerned is investigating the incident.