UrduPoint.com

Man Shot At, Injures Neighbour

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Man shot at, injures neighbour

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was shot at and injured by a neighbour following a minor level dispute, in limits of Khangarh Police Station.

According to police sources, following a trivial matter, Muhammad Ashraf resident of Mehdi Hassan Shah Chowk shot at Muhammad Maaraj son of Umar Draz.

Resultantly, Muhammad Maaraj sustained serious injuries.

He was shifted to the hospital by Rescue 1122.

The police concerned is investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Man Khangarh Mehdi Hassan Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

21 minutes ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting ..

Pakistan to co-chair Pak-US TIFA Council's meeting in Washington

32 minutes ago
 PM orders for providing free medical treatment to ..

PM orders for providing free medical treatment to 50% poor patients at PKLI

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.