Man Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Man shot dead

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A man was killed while his son sustained bullet injuries over monetary dispute, in a nearby village on Thursday.

Police said the incident took place in Phallan Toli village where Nazim with the abetment of four others allegedly opened fire at Abbas and his son Tufail over monetary dispute.

Abbas died on the spot while Tufail sustained bullet injuries.

The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.

