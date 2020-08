(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in new grain market here on Sunday.

According to police, labourer Nadeem Masih of Chak No 52/2-L was present in new grain market when some unidentified persons shot him dead.

A-division police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Investigation was underway.