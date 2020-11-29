UrduPoint.com
Man Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:10 PM

Man shot dead

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot and killed near Katarian market in the jurisdiction of New Town Police station here on Sunday, Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

The man was identified as Adeel who received bullet injuries and died when unknown gunmen boarded on motorcycle opened indiscriminate firing near shishon wali Masjid in Katarian.

The Rescue 1122 shifted dead body to Holy Family Hospital for autopsy. However, the reason behind the incident was yet to be known.

On the other hand, the police said raids are being conducted to arrest the suspected killer as he is still at large.

More Stories From Pakistan

