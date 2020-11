FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead by unidentified persons in Ghulam Muhammad Abad police limits here on Monday.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Umer (50), and he was shot dead near Mohallah Usman Ghani.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem. Police have registered a case.