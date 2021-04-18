Man shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown persons in the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, 26-year-old Yasir was riding a motorbike when some unknown person(s) opened fire on him, killing him on-the-spot near Begowala Sambarial, and fled the scene.

The deceased was an resident of Nankana. Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the local police.

app/ir