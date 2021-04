SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed by his nephew over a minor dispute, in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station.

Police said on Sunday that Saad Jaspal, resident of Salam village had an altercation with his uncle Akram Jaspal over watering the fields.

After an exchange of hot words, Saad shot at and killed his uncle.

A case has been registered against the accused.