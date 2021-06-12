Man shot dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the precincts of Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Ijaz Noor (50), resident of Chak No.104-GB was going to appear in a local court when his rivals shot him dead near Marzi Wala Stop.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of THQ Hospital Jaranwala.

Police were looking into the matter.