SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was shot dead by unknown persons, in the limits of Khushab police station.

Police said on Sunday that Hassan Shahzad, 38, resident of Mardwal village, was at his home when unidentified persons opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.