Man Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Man shot dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over a minor dispute in Kot Radha Kishan area near here on Sunday.

Police said that Ehsan, resident of village Bhambha Kalan had an alteration with Asghar and others, a few days ago.

In a fit of grudge, Asghar shot dead Ehsan when he was standing outside his house.

The accused fled the scene.

On information, police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Investigation was underway.

Separately, Rangers personnel arrested four suspects during a snap-checking of a car at Mustafabad check-post and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Waqas, Shahzaib, Ali Zaman and Muhammad Shoaib, residents of Lahore.

During the checking, rangers personnel recovered a pump action, a 30-bore gun, two pistols of 30-bore, three mobile phones and Rs 22,000 in cash from them.

The accused have been handed over to Mustafabad police which have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

