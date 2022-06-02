UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Thursday.

Police said Muhammad Sher, resident of Chak No 65-SB, was going home on a motorcycle when unidentified persons opened fire at him near Superior College.

He received critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Police were looking into the matter.

