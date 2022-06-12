UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday.

Police said that Ramzan, a resident of Chak 74-SB, was sitting at his outhouse when two unknown assailants riding on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

As a result, he received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was under way.

