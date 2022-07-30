Man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead over an old enmity, in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Imran,30, resident of Khanwala village was going to Chak Qazi on a motorcycle when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Shahpur canal and shot at and injured him.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against unidentified accused.