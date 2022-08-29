UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Man shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A milkman was shot dead by robbers, in the limits of Thikriwala police station here on Sunday night.

Police said here on Monday that Muhammad Sultan (36), resident of Chak No.251-RB was riding a motorcycle when some bandits tried to intercept him near Chak No.241-RB when he accelerated the speed.

The outlaws got enraged and opened fire at the milkman, killing him on the spot.

On information, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik took notice of the incident and constituted a 12-member committee under the supervision of SP Iqbal Division Muhammad Nabeel for the arrest of outlaws.

The CPO directed the committee to investigate the murder of milkman and submit a report on prioritybasis.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Nabeel Sunday

Recent Stories

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

2 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

3 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.