Man shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A milkman was shot dead by robbers, in the limits of Thikriwala police station here on Sunday night.

Police said here on Monday that Muhammad Sultan (36), resident of Chak No.251-RB was riding a motorcycle when some bandits tried to intercept him near Chak No.241-RB when he accelerated the speed.

The outlaws got enraged and opened fire at the milkman, killing him on the spot.

On information, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik took notice of the incident and constituted a 12-member committee under the supervision of SP Iqbal Division Muhammad Nabeel for the arrest of outlaws.

The CPO directed the committee to investigate the murder of milkman and submit a report on prioritybasis.