FAISALABAD, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :A youth was found murdered at his cattle farm, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Umar, resident of Chak No.208-RB was sleeping at his cattle farm outside the locality when unidentified persons shot him dead at night.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.