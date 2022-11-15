Man shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed in firing by unknown persons near Chungi No 8, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Mulazim Hussain was heading to his home after attending a court proceeding when he was attacked and got seriously injured by the firing of unknown suspects.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

The police have started investigating the incident.