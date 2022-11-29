UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Man shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A truck driver was killed by the unidentified accused near here on Tuesday.

Police said Samar of Chiniot was driving a truck near Nishatabad overhead bridge when he was shot dead by some criminals.

The body was shifted to a mortuary of the Allied hospital for postmortem.

RPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki and officers reached the spot and collected forensic evidences.

The RPO directed the SP Madina division Zunair Ahmed to arrest the culpritsat the earliest.

