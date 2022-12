SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was shot dead by his rivals over property issue here in Joharabad area on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Usman (49) r/o old Bhatak was ploughing in the fields when his rivals Kareem and Wasim opened gunshots at him.He died on the spot.

Concerned police reached the spot, shifted the body to nearby hospital while further investigation was under way.