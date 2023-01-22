Man shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down in a family feud in Kalorkot area here on Sunday.

Police said that Husnain (47), resident of Kaleera area had a family dispute with his cousins- Samer and Qamer who shot him dead in a fit of grudge andfled the scene.

Police were looking into the matter.