SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down over a marriage issue in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station.

According to police on Monday, Faizan of Sulemanpura had married Ayesha against the will of her family. Today, his brother-in-law Ahsan gunneddown Faizan.

Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.