FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A youth was shot dead in Chak Jhumra police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said 35-year-old Tasleem Sultan of Chak No 188-RB Kukarwala

was standing outside his house at night when four car-riders opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, he received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot.