SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A shopkeeper was shot dead by unidentified persons,

in the precincts of Phularwan police station.

Police said on Wednesday the incident took place at Salam

where two unknown armed persons riding a motorbike

opened at Rana Azam, killing him on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.